– During the G1 Climax special in Los Angeles this weekend, Kenny Omega defeated Tomohiro Ishii to become the first IWGP United States Champion. After the match, he was given the title in the ring and fellow Bullet Club member Cody Rhodes took it away from him, teasing a turn. They ended up embracing and celebrating Omega’s title win.

– NJPW announced during the G1 Special that it will return to the US in 2018:

Chairman Sugabayashi has just announced! #G1USA is just the beginning! NJPW will be back in the US in 2018! — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) July 3, 2017

– Here is a preview for tonight’s Ring of Honor Wrestling on FITE TV: FIND OUT WHO CAN TRUTHFULLY CLAIM TO BE ‘BEST IN THE WORLD’! PLUS: “THE TOP PROSPECT” JOSH WOODS HAS ALREADY MADE AN IMPACT IN ROH…BUT HAS HE BIT OFF MORE THAN HE CAN CHEW BY CHALLENGING JAY BRISCOE? THIS WEEK ON RING OF HONOR WRESTLING!