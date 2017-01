– PWInsider reports that the ROH/NJPW joint show in Philadelphia will happen on May 14 at the 2300 Arena. The show is a part of the “War of the Worlds” tour. Other tour dates include Toronto, Canada and Dearborn, Michigan.

– Hacksaw Jim Duggan is 64 years old today, while Ernest “The Cat” Miller is 53 and Gene Snitsky is 47.