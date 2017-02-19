– David Benoit was in attendance at last night’s WWE event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He was even allowed to step into the ring at one point.

@WWE Edmonton should be a great show pic.twitter.com/FezgoXNobu — David benoit (@RealDavidBenoit) February 19, 2017

– Several mainstream outlets have covered the deaths of George “The Animal” Steele and Ivan Koloff. WITN in North Carolina covered Koloff while The Altoona Mirror ran a piece on Steele. Meanwhile, David Grosby of ESPN Radio wrote a story about his relationship with Steele.