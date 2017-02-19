wrestling / News

Various News: David Benoit At WWE Live Event, Mainstream Coverage Of Koloff and Steele’s Deaths

February 19, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– David Benoit was in attendance at last night’s WWE event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He was even allowed to step into the ring at one point.

– Several mainstream outlets have covered the deaths of George “The Animal” Steele and Ivan Koloff. WITN in North Carolina covered Koloff while The Altoona Mirror ran a piece on Steele. Meanwhile, David Grosby of ESPN Radio wrote a story about his relationship with Steele.

