wrestling / News
Various News: Decay Gets a New Theme Song, Vader Talks Shawn Michaels & CM Punk’s UFC Debut
January 5, 2017 | Posted by
– The Decay had a new theme song among the many production changes on tonight’s Impact. The group, who previously used Marilyn Manson’s “The Nobodies,” is now using a song from Framing Hanley lead singer Nixon and TNA composer Dale Oliver.
– The Hannibal TV released two new videos with Vader discussing his his feud with Shawn Michaels in WWE and CM Punk’s UFC debut: