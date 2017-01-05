wrestling / News

Various News: Decay Gets a New Theme Song, Vader Talks Shawn Michaels & CM Punk’s UFC Debut

January 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Decay

– The Decay had a new theme song among the many production changes on tonight’s Impact. The group, who previously used Marilyn Manson’s “The Nobodies,” is now using a song from Framing Hanley lead singer Nixon and TNA composer Dale Oliver.

– The Hannibal TV released two new videos with Vader discussing his his feud with Shawn Michaels in WWE and CM Punk’s UFC debut:

