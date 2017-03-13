– Christopher Daniels was a guest on The Taz Show where he spoke about his ROH World Title win at the promotion’s 15th anniversary PPV.

– Kurt Angle has posted a new blog in which he asks if people today are lazy and consume too much fast food. He also asks if we use cell phones too often.

– SportsKeeda reports that the reason Kane has been seen on WWE TV is because he asked for time off to run for the mayor of Knox County in 2018. He also plans on working on his insurance agency, The Jacobs Agency, which he set up and runs with his wife. They offerinsurance for auto, home, motorcycle, RV, boat, life and commercial, along with retirement planning.

Kane currently has a high-paying contract with WWE, with reportedly “millions tucked away” and a downside guarantee of $905,000 per year with first class travel and accommodations. He has been working for WWE since 1995 and has made his money through several contract extensions. His current contract is set to expire sometime next year. SportsKeedia speculates that it could be his last deal with the company as he may be considering retirement.