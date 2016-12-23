– The rematch between #DIY and The Revival is set to air on the January 11th NXT. As noted earlier today, next week’s episode will be a two-hour special featuring the matches from the show in Osaka, Japan and the week after will be matches from the Melbourne house show.

– The Hannibal TV posted a new clip from their interview with Vader, which you can check out below. In the video, Vader talks about his famous backstage fight with Paul Orndorff when the latter was an agent in WCW. Vader was suspended due to the fight and ultimately left WCW despite his main event status there, jumping to WWE.