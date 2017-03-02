– There was a reference to Roddy Piper on this week’s episode of ABC’s The Goldbergs. Adam considers changing his name and one of the choices is “Adam Roddy Piper.” The series paid tribute to 80s wrestling a few seasons ago. Creator Adam Goldberg is a big fan of wrestling and dedicated the episode to The Ultimate Warrior.

TVLand’s Teachers also had a reference to wrestling. A student said without gravity, pro wrestling wouldn’t work.

Finally, NBC’s Superstore had America Ferrara’s character say she wanted to be The Ultimate Warrior when she was little.

– The PBS documentary Tales of Masked Men: A Journey through Lucha Libre is available on Netflix.

– East Coast Wrestling Association (ECWA) has announced the list of wrestlers competing in the 2017 Super 8 Tournament. They include CZW champ Joe Gacy, Lio Rush, Joey Janella, Timmy Lou Retton, Brandon Scott, Zombie King, The Human Rocket LSG and Anthony Bennett. It happens on April 29 at the Woodbury Heights Community Center in Woodbury Heights, NJ.