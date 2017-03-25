– The debut episode of Edge and Christian’s Pod of Awesomeness show was reportedly the No. 1 sports and recreation podcast in the US. Additionally, the show was said to be 31 overall of all podcast in the US and ranked No. 12 in the UK and also 18 in their home country of Canada.

– WWE is now selling a Bayley chalk line jacket. There’s also a new t-shirt on sale for Goldberg that says “Everyone Is Next.”

– Stephanie McMahon recently appeared on the last episode of ESPN’s Cheap Heat podcast. The New Day is set to be on a special episode next week with a show on WrestleMania radio row.

