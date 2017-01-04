wrestling / News
Various News: Enzo Amore Meets a Young Impersonator, Ric Flair Releases Gym Video
– WWE released a video of Enzo Amore meeting the WWE superfan Romeo, aka Romie Romes, who does his best impersonation of the Realest Guy in the Room before the last Raw of 2016. You can check out the video clip below.
– Ric Flair shared a gym video showing him lifting some weights and saying, “I will never retire.” You can check out the video below.
I.Will.Never.Retire. #17 pic.twitter.com/oZxu1ue5XB
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 4, 2017