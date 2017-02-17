– Eric Bischoff has posted the following to Twitter responding to a fan who wanted to know, “hot cool it was working with Jay Leno” back in WCW…

Jay is a talented, humble, and down to earth guy who I was grateful to work with. https://t.co/mpE8rohZWN — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) February 17, 2017

– Here is a new WWE video, looking at “Six Heartbreaking WrestleMania Defeats”…