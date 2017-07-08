wrestling / News

Various News: Ethan Carter III Set for Bridgeport Bluefish Game, Matt Sydal Starting Wrestling School,

July 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Ethan Carter III is set to appear at the Bridgeport Bluefish game tonight to promote the August 6 Impact Wrestling event in Connecticut. You can check out the event below.

– Matt Sydal revealed on Twitter that he’s starting his own wrestling school in Clearwater, Florida. You can check out his tweet below.

