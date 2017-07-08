wrestling / News
Various News: Ethan Carter III Set for Bridgeport Bluefish Game, Matt Sydal Starting Wrestling School,
July 8, 2017 | Posted by
– Ethan Carter III is set to appear at the Bridgeport Bluefish game tonight to promote the August 6 Impact Wrestling event in Connecticut. You can check out the event below.
A quick train ride from NYC! @therealec3 will be @BPTBluefish in Connecticut tonight! #IMPACTLIVE Sunday 8.6
MORE: https://t.co/tmu2NqMYPO pic.twitter.com/cflOYxqe9O
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 8, 2017
– Matt Sydal revealed on Twitter that he’s starting his own wrestling school in Clearwater, Florida. You can check out his tweet below.
Launching a wrestling school in Largo/Clearwater Florida. Details will be coming in the next few weeks!
— Matt Sydal (@findevan) July 7, 2017