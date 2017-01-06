– Both Batista and Finn Balor will be at the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con in New Orleans this weekend at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Batista will appear on Saturday with Balor appearing on Sunday. Both will greet fans, pose for photo ops and sign autographs. Batista will also have an interactive Guardians of the Galaxy Q&A panel on Saturday with Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn. Balor gets his own Q&A panel on Sunday.

– In a post on Facebook, Mick Foley wrote about his connection to actor Kevin James, who was on his high school wrestling team.

He wrote: “Neither one of us was great, but we pushed each other to be the best we could be. Kevin James was one of the toughest, strongest kids in the school, and being able to hang with him in the wrestling room helped my confidence immeasurably. I was actually running winter track for a couple days in an attempt to get in shape, when a friend of mine, John McNulty stopped me and told me I would get in much better shape by wrestling that I would by running winter track.

If just ONE person had stopped me on my way to the wrestling room and reminded me that Kevin James was already the heavyweight, I would have walked back up those stairs – and practically nothing that I have accomplished would have been possible. While I was not A great amateur wrestler by any means, the experience of wrestling in high school allowed me to believe in myself, and that great things might be possible. Thank you Kevin!“