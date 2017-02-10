wrestling / News

Various News: Finn Balor Jokes About ‘Injury Setback’, Botchamania Creator On A Wrestler That Doesn’t Like Him

February 10, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– In a post on Twitter, Finn Balor jokingly referred to a cut on his thumb as an “injury setback.” He wrote:

– In an interview with MemorabiliaGuy.com, Botchamania creator Maffew spoke about if he’s ever had heat with wrestlers for his videos. For those who are unaware, Botchamania is a popular web series that shows various wrestlers and wrestling personalities botching matches, falling or lines of dialogue.

He said: “[Former CZW Television Champion Joe Gacy] decided to take to Twitter to message me about his dislike of the series and how annoyed he was at other wrestlers fawning over me. I’m biased but I don’t think it went well for him. He’d tweet things like ‘How do you know what a botch is?’ and I’d reply with ‘By watching your matches.’

