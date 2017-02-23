– Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer noted that Finn Balor is still expected to appear at this year’s Wrestlemania, but it’s unknown what his role will be. He is still expected to be on the main roster, even after his appearance at last night’s NXT tapings at the University of Central Florida. He’s still advertised for RAW live events in March.

– Kassius Ohno’s theme, “A Hero’s Welcome,” is now online.

– Nikita Koloff announced that his family celebrated the birth of his third grandchild.