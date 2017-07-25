wrestling / News

Various News: First Five Minutes of GFW Amped Online, Bryan Makes Talking Smack/Tout Joke

July 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Daniel Bryan took to Twitter to crack a joke about the cancellation of Talking Smack as a weekly show. Bryan references Tout, the social media platform that WWE invested in at one point but hasn’t used since 2014:

– GFW has posted the first five minutes of the AMPED Anthology’s first part online, which you can see below. The anthology aires on PPV starting on August 11th:

