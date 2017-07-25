– Daniel Bryan took to Twitter to crack a joke about the cancellation of Talking Smack as a weekly show. Bryan references Tout, the social media platform that WWE invested in at one point but hasn’t used since 2014:

Tonight, after #SmackDownLive, @ReneeYoungWWE and I will host the very first ROGUE edition of #SmackingTalk, exclusively on TOUT!!!! pic.twitter.com/c7qvhwQz0N — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) July 25, 2017

– GFW has posted the first five minutes of the AMPED Anthology’s first part online, which you can see below. The anthology aires on PPV starting on August 11th: