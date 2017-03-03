– Future Sports of Wrestling will hold their High Octane event tonight at 7 PM ET on the FITE App.

Here’s a synopsis: This weeks episode of High Octane features in our Main Event, Funny Bone battling Brody King, along with Graves taking on Sgt Major, No Limits action, as we feature Tomaste vs Evan Daniels vs Hyperstreak, along with an appearance from Nick Bugatti

– PWInsider reports that during an NJPW event in Owkinawa, Japan this morning, Tomoaki Honma was hit with a DDT from the second rope by Jado. Honma didn’t get up and was said to be unresponsive. The match was stopped, he was loaded onto a stretcher and rushed to the hospital. There’s currently no word on how serious the injury is at this time.