Various News: Full Battle of Los Angeles Talent List, Young Bucks Hit New Income High in 2017, Okada Drone Video
– PWG has released the full list of talent for the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles, which starts on September 1st in Reseda, California. The list is as follows:
* Flamita
* Keith Lee
* WALTER
* Travis Banks
* REY FENIX
* Dezmond Xavier
* Donovan Dijak
* Jeff Cobb
* Trevor Lee
* Flash Morgan Webster
* Zack Sabre Jr.
* Sammy Guevara
* Mark Haskins
* Jonah Rock
* Brian Cage
* Rey Horus
* Marty Scurll
* Michael Elgin
* TK Cooper
* Matt Sydal
* Sami Callihan
* Matthew Riddle
* Ricochet
* PENTA EL ZERO M
– The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson posted to Twitter noting that they’ve already topped 2016 in terms of income:
It's July & we've already cleared more this year than last year which was our best year ever
— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) July 10, 2017
– NJPW posted this drone video of Kazuchika Okada doing his “Rainmaker” taunt: