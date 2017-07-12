– PWG has released the full list of talent for the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles, which starts on September 1st in Reseda, California. The list is as follows:

* Flamita

* Keith Lee

* WALTER

* Travis Banks

* REY FENIX

* Dezmond Xavier

* Donovan Dijak

* Jeff Cobb

* Trevor Lee

* Flash Morgan Webster

* Zack Sabre Jr.

* Sammy Guevara

* Mark Haskins

* Jonah Rock

* Brian Cage

* Rey Horus

* Marty Scurll

* Michael Elgin

* TK Cooper

* Matt Sydal

* Sami Callihan

* Matthew Riddle

* Ricochet

* PENTA EL ZERO M

– The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson posted to Twitter noting that they’ve already topped 2016 in terms of income:

It's July & we've already cleared more this year than last year which was our best year ever — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) July 10, 2017

– NJPW posted this drone video of Kazuchika Okada doing his “Rainmaker” taunt: