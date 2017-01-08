– WWE released the full match video of Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch for the Divas title at the 2016 Royal Rumble. You can watch the full match in the player below.

– Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters celebrates his birthday today. He turns 34 years old. WWE sent him the following birthday message on the company’s Instagram account, which you can check out below.

Happy Birthday to #TheMasterpiece, @chrismasters310! A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:41am PST

– WWE ring announcer Andrea D’Marco shared a photo on her Instagram account, showing her from her days as a cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins now that the Dolphins are in the NFL Playoffs. You can check out that photo below.