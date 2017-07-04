wrestling / News

Various News: GFW Amped Preview, Jerry Lawler vs. Cody Rhodes Set For August

July 4, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Jerry Lawler vs. Cody Rhodes has been announced for the Northeast Wrestling Under the Stars event on Friday, August 25th in Pittsfield, MA…

– As reported last night, the original GFW Amped episodes that were taped in August of 2015 are set to be released now that Impact has been rebranded. Anthem Media will be presenting the taped content as a four-part series in the “One Night Only” PPV runs. Here is a preview video for the August 11th PPV…

