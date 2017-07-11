wrestling / News

Various News: Goldberg Coming to MCW, Kurt Angle WWE 2K18 Trailer

July 11, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Goldberg is scheduled to appear MCW’s “2nd Annual Tribute To The Legends” show scheduled for September 30th…

– Here is the trailer for WWE 2k18, welcoming Kurt Angle as the official WWE 2K18 Pre-Order Bonus…

