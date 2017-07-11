wrestling / News
Various News: Goldberg Coming to MCW, Kurt Angle WWE 2K18 Trailer
July 11, 2017 | Posted by
– Goldberg is scheduled to appear MCW’s “2nd Annual Tribute To The Legends” show scheduled for September 30th…
Forget #TheMizzies! #WCW Legend & former #WWE Universal Champion @Goldberg is coming to #MCW on Sept 30th! #RAWhttps://t.co/ldeuDovVkY! pic.twitter.com/R1q94joAKG
— MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) July 11, 2017
– Here is the trailer for WWE 2k18, welcoming Kurt Angle as the official WWE 2K18 Pre-Order Bonus…