Various News: Hardy Removes “Broken” From Twitter Name, World of Sport Promo, Adam Cole Posts Cryptic Message

April 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Matt Hardy has removed “Broken” from his Twitter name. Hardy has largely done away with the Broken gimmick since joining WWE. he has, however, added “#DELETE” to the end of his name.

– Adam Cole posted the following message to Twitter, teasing the beginning of a new stage in his career. Cole’s ROH contract reportedly expires this month:

– Here is a promo for World of Sport Wrestling as posted to Impact Wrestling’s YouTube channel:

