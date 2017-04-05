wrestling / News
Various News: Hardy Removes “Broken” From Twitter Name, World of Sport Promo, Adam Cole Posts Cryptic Message
– Matt Hardy has removed “Broken” from his Twitter name. Hardy has largely done away with the Broken gimmick since joining WWE. he has, however, added “#DELETE” to the end of his name.
– Adam Cole posted the following message to Twitter, teasing the beginning of a new stage in his career. Cole’s ROH contract reportedly expires this month:
Well…no looking back now… pic.twitter.com/j21NnVxiD8
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) April 5, 2017
– Here is a promo for World of Sport Wrestling as posted to Impact Wrestling’s YouTube channel: