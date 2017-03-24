wrestling / News

Various News: Hardys Close Official Store, Impact Executive Departs

March 24, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Wrestling Inc reports that Katherine Caskey, who was the executive assistant to John Gaburick, is leaving Impact Wrestling. She has worked with the company since 2012 and today is her last day.

– The Hardy Boys closed down their official store yesterday after five years. When asked on Twitter if their potential deal with WWE is the reason for the closure, The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer said:

