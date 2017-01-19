– Ring of Honor has made it official, announcing that the Hardy Boys will battle the Young Bucks at ROH Supercard of Honor XI. The Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions will face off with the ROH Tag Champions at the Lakeland, Florida event on April 1st.

Also set for the show is:

* ROH World Title Match: Adam Cole vs. Dalton Castle

* Set to appear: Marty Scurll, The Kingdom, Will Ospreay, Cody, Jay Lethal, Jushin Liger, the Briscoes, Motor City Machine Guns, Silas Young, Dragon lee, Yoshi Hashi, Volador Jr. and more. You can find out more here.

– Here is tha latest NJPW “Kenny on the Road” video featuring Kenny Omega: