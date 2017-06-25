– Matt Jackson took to Twitter and noted that the Young Bucks’ merchandise is selling well enough at Hot Topic that the company is expanding sales from a limited number of stores to nationwide:

So the sales went so well & the demand was so high, @HotTopic has decided to put us in every store in America & Canada! Stay tuned. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) June 25, 2017

– Hiroshi Tanahashi posted to Twitter noting that he has managed to fix the IWGP Intercontinental Championship after previous champion Tetsuya Naito attempted to destroy it:

– NJPW posted the following video with Rocky Romero and Marc Warzecha touring, where the NJPW G1 special will take place this coming weekend: