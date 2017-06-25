wrestling / News

Various News: Hot Topic Expands Young Bucks’ Merchandise, Tanahashi Fixes IWGP IC Title, NJPW Tours Long Beach

June 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Matt Jackson took to Twitter and noted that the Young Bucks’ merchandise is selling well enough at Hot Topic that the company is expanding sales from a limited number of stores to nationwide:

– Hiroshi Tanahashi posted to Twitter noting that he has managed to fix the IWGP Intercontinental Championship after previous champion Tetsuya Naito attempted to destroy it:

– NJPW posted the following video with Rocky Romero and Marc Warzecha touring, where the NJPW G1 special will take place this coming weekend:

