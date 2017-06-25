wrestling / News
Various News: Hot Topic Expands Young Bucks’ Merchandise, Tanahashi Fixes IWGP IC Title, NJPW Tours Long Beach
– Matt Jackson took to Twitter and noted that the Young Bucks’ merchandise is selling well enough at Hot Topic that the company is expanding sales from a limited number of stores to nationwide:
So the sales went so well & the demand was so high, @HotTopic has decided to put us in every store in America & Canada! Stay tuned.
— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) June 25, 2017
– Hiroshi Tanahashi posted to Twitter noting that he has managed to fix the IWGP Intercontinental Championship after previous champion Tetsuya Naito attempted to destroy it:
#ビフォーアフター #njpw #ICベルト オラッ♪ pic.twitter.com/EYvyIkmCsT
— 棚橋弘至 (@tanahashi1_100) June 25, 2017
ペンキの蓋を開けたとき、チノパンがやられました(；▽；) pic.twitter.com/7PMN5E2OPP
— 棚橋弘至 (@tanahashi1_100) June 25, 2017
– NJPW posted the following video with Rocky Romero and Marc Warzecha touring, where the NJPW G1 special will take place this coming weekend: