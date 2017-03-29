– Hulk Hogan posted the following on Twitter today, commenting on the anniversary of WrestleMania 3…

If the earth is shaking today,don't worry! It's just the aftershock of the slam heard around the world 30yrs ago today, brother HH pic.twitter.com/rNrPxTk2lB — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 29, 2017

– Here is the trailer for the new season of Celebs React, which features Sheamus. The series is available now via Fullscreen.com.