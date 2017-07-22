– Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter that he got locked out of his house while in his underwear. He wrote:

What to do when u lock urself out of ur own house in your underwear,break down a door,hope 4help,use the yard like ur dogs,no phone??? HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 22, 2017

How are you tweeting? — Jay C (@FlankerNips) July 22, 2017

I'm in now. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 22, 2017

– AfterBuzzTV spoke with Lucha Underground’s The Mack (Willie Mack) at San Diego Comic-Con:

– WWE.com reports that Mattel announced a series of “Epic Moments” figures at SDCC, starting with the Festival of Friendship with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. It will include accessories from the segment, including that painting of the two.