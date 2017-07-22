wrestling

Various News: Hulk Hogan Locked Out Of House, Willie Mack At SDCC, Mattel Releasing Festival of Friendship Action Figure Set

July 22, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter that he got locked out of his house while in his underwear. He wrote:

– AfterBuzzTV spoke with Lucha Underground’s The Mack (Willie Mack) at San Diego Comic-Con:

WWE.com reports that Mattel announced a series of “Epic Moments” figures at SDCC, starting with the Festival of Friendship with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. It will include accessories from the segment, including that painting of the two.

article topics :

Hulk Hogan, Willie Mack, WWE Mattel, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading