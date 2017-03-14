wrestling / News

Various News: Hulk Hogan Will Be in Orlando During WM 33 Week, Xavier Woods Visits Game Attack

March 14, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Hulk Hogan’s Beach Shop has officially opened a location in Orlando, Florida. The grand opening will be Thursday, March 30th and Hogan will be signing autographs throughout the week until April 4th, putting him in town during WrestleMania week. Let the speculation begin.

– Here is Xavier Woods, stopping by Game Attack to take on Bolen in several different classic games…

article topics :

Hulk Hogan, WrestleMania 33, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading