wrestling / News
Various News: Hulk Hogan Will Be in Orlando During WM 33 Week, Xavier Woods Visits Game Attack
March 14, 2017 | Posted by
– Hulk Hogan’s Beach Shop has officially opened a location in Orlando, Florida. The grand opening will be Thursday, March 30th and Hogan will be signing autographs throughout the week until April 4th, putting him in town during WrestleMania week. Let the speculation begin.
– Here is Xavier Woods, stopping by Game Attack to take on Bolen in several different classic games…