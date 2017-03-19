– While the Hardys are no longer speaking publicly about their legal battle with Impact Wrestling, that’s not stopping Impact from making reference to the Hardys — and specifically, the “Broken” gimmick that Impact claims to own. While down in Mexico for the AAA Rey de Reyes tournament today, Ed Nordholm made reference to Jeremy Borash as the “Commander of Vanguard1,” the Hardys’ drone from the gimmick.

Also worth noting is the fact that Nordholm called Borsh the new Senior Vice President of International Relations.

– Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to comment on his defeat of Mike Bennett at Northeast Wrestling’s show in Port Jervis, New York to win the Northeast Wrestling Title: