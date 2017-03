– ImpactWrestling.com has posted a new article looking at three of their new talents in Mario Bokara, Fallah Bahh and Idris Abraham. The three will take on Laredo Kid, Garza Jr., and Mahabali Shera Thursday on Impact Wrestling.

– Here is a new Snickers comercial featuring The Miz and Maryse. The ad aired during last night’s episode of Smackdown: