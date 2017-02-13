– ImpactWrestling.com has posted the following preview for this week’s episode, which includes Laurel Van Ness’ bachelorette party:

On February 23, 2017 the world will witness the most controversial wedding in all of history as Laurel Van Ness and Braxton Sutter will become one. But as ritual goes, several events happen prior to the big day. Earlier today we learned that Mike Bennett will be throwing Braxton Sutter a bachelor party. Going forward, we now know that the Lady Squad is planning to throw a bachelorette party sure to go down in history as the most extravagant, no expense spared party ever!

If we know anything about Maria Kanellis-Bennett, it’s that she like things to go her way. What does she have in store for Laurel’s bachelorette party? After all, one could argue that this entire love story has been a tangled web weaved by the First Lady of Professional Wrestling from the start. Who will be on the guest list? And what role will Allie play in it all? So many questions leading up to Thursday night.

But what we do know is that Laurel is certainly looking forward to an exciting night before she officially ties the knot with Braxton. She said this to IMPACT Management, “With Maria involved, it’s going to be the best party ever! I mean, she has amazing taste, like myself… and she knows daddy will fund it all to make it perfect. Nothing can ruin this night for me…not even Allie, who manages to ruin everything! This bachelorette party is going to be ALL ABOUT ME.”

Make sure you’re tuned in at 8/7c to IMPACT on POP to watch the celebrations of both Braxton and Laurel. It will be a night you won’t want to miss.

– Dolph Ziggler noted on Twitter that he is taking over Cricket Wireless’ Facebook page on Tuesday to give out Valentine’s Day advice to fans: