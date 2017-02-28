– DDP has released a new “Motivational Monday” video in which he and Jake Roberts talk about the latter’s one-man show. Roberts also talks about how happy he is now and how much he loves life.

– Last night’s episode of RAW was #3 among series & specials in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Voice and Love & Hip-Hop. It had 97,000 interactions with 21,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s 124,000 Twitter interactions with 26,000 unique authors. RAW also had 219,000 Facebook interactions with 145,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 258,000 interactions with 166,000 unique authors.

– Rusev wrote the following on Twitter: