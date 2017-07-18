– James Storm posted the following on Twitter, showing that he was hanging out with Bray Wyatt last night in Nashville…

So there where these two backwoods guys having a good time……@WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/ATnaccXgAA — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) July 18, 2017

– Here is a new Action Science video from the Rock’s Youtube channel, looking at the movie San Andreas…