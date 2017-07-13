wrestling / News
Various News: Jeff Jarrett Comments on GFW Future, Shinsuke Nakamura Has Dinner With Tozawa, Sane & Funaki
July 13, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is Shinsuke Nakamura, enjoying a meal with Akira Tozawa, Kairi Sane (Kairi Hojo), and former WWE Superstar, Funaki…
#やっぱ、そうだよな会#不定期日本人会 pic.twitter.com/VbJzjXZbSe
— Kairi Sane⚓️WWE (@KairiSaneWWE) July 13, 2017
– Jeff Jarrett posted the following on Twitter, discussing the next steps for Global Force Wrestling…
Just finishing the work day at @GFWWrestling …Looking forward to next steps in distribution, licensing, and merchandise… #StepByStep
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) July 11, 2017