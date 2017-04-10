wrestling / News

Various News: Jessie Godderz Records Song With 98 Degrees Member, New Collections Added To WWE Network

April 10, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– “Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz has recorded a new song called “The Girl Is With Me” with 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons. You can see photos of the two below.

– WWE Network has added a new Edge Collection, along with a collection showing the events before ECW’s first PPV, Barely Legal in 1997.

