– “Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz has recorded a new song called “The Girl Is With Me” with 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons. You can see photos of the two below.

STOKED! Just finished up a new single at the recording studio w/my good buddy, the LEGENDARY SUPERSTAR from 98 DEGREES,@JeffTimmons! @CBS pic.twitter.com/jcsnnx78Gs — Mr. PEC-Tacular™ (@MrPEC_Tacular) April 10, 2017

hanging out w @MrPEC_Tacular killing a session. Turned out great!!! pic.twitter.com/TlUAYgkU4n — Jeff Timmons (@JeffTimmons) April 10, 2017

– WWE Network has added a new Edge Collection, along with a collection showing the events before ECW’s first PPV, Barely Legal in 1997.