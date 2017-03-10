– Jim Ross will chat with fans tonight on the FITE App during Ring of Honor’s 15th anniversary PPV. You can find more information here.

– WWE announcer JoJo is 23 years old today, while former NXT wrestler Judas Devlin is 31.

– As a reminder, MCW will present their Winter Blast 2017 event tonight, which will feature Ryback. Here is the card:

* Ryback, Bruiser and The Hell Cats (Jimmy Starz and Sexy Steve) vs. Sean Studd, Jeremiah, Rayo, and Andy Vineberg

* Rage TV Title Match: Dante Caballero vs. Brandon Scott

* MCW Women’s Title #1 Contender’s Match: Renee Michelle vs. Brittany Blake

* Napalm vs. Marcellus Prime

* Fed Up (Chris Swann and George Jenkins) vs. The Punk Rock All-Stars (Shaun Cannon and Drake Carter)

* Bo Nekoda vs. Bobby Shields

* Rock and Bowl Express vs Dixon Line

You can find more information here.