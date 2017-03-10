wrestling / News
Various News: Jim Ross Chatting With Fans During ROH PPV, How Old Is Jojo?, Ryback Wrestles Tonight
– Jim Ross will chat with fans tonight on the FITE App during Ring of Honor’s 15th anniversary PPV. You can find more information here.
– WWE announcer JoJo is 23 years old today, while former NXT wrestler Judas Devlin is 31.
– As a reminder, MCW will present their Winter Blast 2017 event tonight, which will feature Ryback. Here is the card:
* Ryback, Bruiser and The Hell Cats (Jimmy Starz and Sexy Steve) vs. Sean Studd, Jeremiah, Rayo, and Andy Vineberg
* Rage TV Title Match: Dante Caballero vs. Brandon Scott
* MCW Women’s Title #1 Contender’s Match: Renee Michelle vs. Brittany Blake
* Napalm vs. Marcellus Prime
* Fed Up (Chris Swann and George Jenkins) vs. The Punk Rock All-Stars (Shaun Cannon and Drake Carter)
* Bo Nekoda vs. Bobby Shields
* Rock and Bowl Express vs Dixon Line
You can find more information here.