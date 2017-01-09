– Jim Ross will perform his one-man show in Phoenix, Arizona this Thursday at StandUp Live. You can find more information and tickets here.

– The Nassau Coliseum will reopen on April 5. It was given a huge overhaul with renovation that includes a smaller seating configuration. WWE ran their last event there on May 25, 2015 with a RAW taping. There’s no word on if WWE will continue to use it, but they’ve been running events there since its opening in 1972.