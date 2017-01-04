– Eva Marie released a new video blog on the launch of NEM Fashion. You can check out the video below.

– Prowrestlingtees has announced some new t-shirts for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be removed from the site tonight at midnight.

– John Cena posted the following tweet after last night’s edition of Smackdown Live. Cena told anyone who is opposed to him to “bring your best.” You can check out his tweet below.