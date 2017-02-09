– Ring of Honor has announced that the Young Bucks will defend the ROH Tag Team Championship against Lio Rush and Jay White at Manhattan Mayhem VI on March 4th. The show takes place at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Also announced for the show is a match pitting Will Ospreay against Dragon Lee.

– Nikki Bella posted a new video with herself and John Cena hyping Total Bellas which is now on the WWE Network: