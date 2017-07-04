wrestling / News

Various News: John Cena Tapout Ad, Jeremy Borash Post-Slammiversary Video

July 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the following Tapout ad featuring John Cena. The ad first ran during last night’s Raw:

– Here is a new video from GFW looking at Jeremy Borash after his Slammiversary match. Borash removes thumbtacks from his hands after he teamed with Abyss to beat Scott Steiner and Josh Mathews:

