– All Pro Wrestling will hold an iPPV tonight on the FITE app, which features Pentagon 0M vs. Cody Rhodes and Zack Sabre Jr. vs APW champion Will Cuevas. It begins at 10:30 PM ET. The iPPV is $9.99.

– Paul Burchill will make his return to wrestling for Cleveland’s Absolute Intense Wrestling. You can find more details at www.AIWrestling.com.

– Brian Pillman Jr. announced on social media this week that he will travel to Calgary, Alberta to train to be a wrestler with Lance Storm.

– Johnny Mundo appeared on yesterday’s episode of Days of Our Lives. He was a thug hired by Andre DiMera to beat up Sonny Kiriakis.