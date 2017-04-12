– Johnny Mundo spoke with WZ for a new interview discussing his new film Boone The Bounty Hunter. The Lucha Underground star talks about what the film is about and and how his character might fare against the Lucha Underground roster.

“Oh, Boone would dominate the Lucha Underground roster,” Mundo said. “Boone is a reality show bounty hunter, he does parkour, pro wrestling moves, and different kinds of MMA. He’s a little bit of a goofy dude; he’s got this array of stylized moves that I think would mesh well with the style of Lucha Underground.”

– The site also spoke with Dan Severn about preparing for his match with Matt Riddle at Joey Janela’s Spring Break.

“I’d say the best way of saying it is, it makes it easier if I ask a few questions and find out what his background in mixed martial arts is and amateur wrestling,” Severn said. “There are now things that can transpire between him and I that cannot transpire between a normal professional wrestler. The fans that came out to watch moonsaults and bodyslams and clotheslines, they didn’t see that stuff out of our match. They actually saw some ground wrestling, which very few professional wrestlers would be able to do, so we saw some ground wrestling, we showed some legitimate amateur wrestling, some freestyle wrestling, and some Greco-Roman type of techniques as well.”