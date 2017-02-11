– Impact Wrestling has posted a new “My First Day” video, focusing on Josh Mathews.

At one point, Mathews said: “I make no bones about it, that I think I’m the best play-by-play announcer in the world, there’s nobody that can touch what I do out there.”

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s FIP Ascension event. It begins at 7 PM ET and streams on FloSlam.

* Fred Yehi (c) vs. Brian Cage (FIP World Heavyweight Title Match)

* Martin Stone (c) vs. Jon Davis (FIP Florida Heritage Title Match)

* Caleb Konley vs. Jason Cade

* Aria Blake vs. Dynamite DiDi

* Dontay Brown Has A Reward For Anyone Who Can Collect The “Debt” Anthony Henry & Amber Young Owe Him

* Sammy Guevara Has Challenged Uncle John’s Friends, plus more!

Meanwhile, here are the results for last night’s Style Battle 8-man tournament:

* Sami Callihan def. Dan Barry

* Tracer X def. Fred Yehi

* Anthony Henry def. Caleb Konley

* Drew Galloway def. AR Fox

* Tracer X def. Sami Callihan (Second Round Match)

* Anthony Henry def. Drew Galloway (Second Round Match)

* Austin Theory wins Fray Match

* Tracer X def. Anthony Henry to win the Style Battle tournament

– At a WrestlePro event, Cody Rhodes was blinded during his match. When his wife Brandi entered the ring to yell at Cody’s opponent, Cody accidentally hit her with the CrossRhodes.