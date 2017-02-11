wrestling / News
Various News: Josh Mathews Says He’s The Best Announcer In Wrestling, Cody Rhodes Hit Cross Rhodes On Brandi, Lineup For Tonight’s FIP Event
– Impact Wrestling has posted a new “My First Day” video, focusing on Josh Mathews.
At one point, Mathews said: “I make no bones about it, that I think I’m the best play-by-play announcer in the world, there’s nobody that can touch what I do out there.”
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s FIP Ascension event. It begins at 7 PM ET and streams on FloSlam.
* Fred Yehi (c) vs. Brian Cage (FIP World Heavyweight Title Match)
* Martin Stone (c) vs. Jon Davis (FIP Florida Heritage Title Match)
* Caleb Konley vs. Jason Cade
* Aria Blake vs. Dynamite DiDi
* Dontay Brown Has A Reward For Anyone Who Can Collect The “Debt” Anthony Henry & Amber Young Owe Him
* Sammy Guevara Has Challenged Uncle John’s Friends, plus more!
Meanwhile, here are the results for last night’s Style Battle 8-man tournament:
* Sami Callihan def. Dan Barry
* Tracer X def. Fred Yehi
* Anthony Henry def. Caleb Konley
* Drew Galloway def. AR Fox
* Tracer X def. Sami Callihan (Second Round Match)
* Anthony Henry def. Drew Galloway (Second Round Match)
* Austin Theory wins Fray Match
* Tracer X def. Anthony Henry to win the Style Battle tournament
– At a WrestlePro event, Cody Rhodes was blinded during his match. When his wife Brandi entered the ring to yell at Cody’s opponent, Cody accidentally hit her with the CrossRhodes.