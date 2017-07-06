– Former WWE and ECW star Justin Credible has posted a video saying that he is getting help for alcohol addiction. You can see the video below, in which Credible says he is travelling to Tampa for treatment. He said that he is not using drugs right now while acknowledging he is an addict and said alcohol is “the worst drug of all.”

Credible was arrested in March for disorderly conduct and threatening in the second degree in a domestic issue and had a restraining order placed against him. PWS reports that the case was continued until September and will be supervised by a family relations officer until then. He may be able to avoid jailtime and instead be put into a program.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Credible in getting the help he needs.

– John Morrison posted the following video of a Tinder date prank promiting his new film Boone The Bounty Hunter: