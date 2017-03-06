wrestling / News

Various News: Karl Anderson Responds To Matt Hardy, Video of Lita’s In Ring Return

March 6, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Lita returned to the ring at Friday’s MCW event. She teamed with The Bruiser and The Hell Cats to defeat Andy Vineberg, MCW Champion Sean Studd, Rayo & Jeremiah in an eight-person tag team match. Here is video of the match…

– Matt Hardy tweeted the following after Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defended their Raw tag team titles at Fastlane and Anderson responded…

– Here’s 411’s Mitch Nickelson breaking down the winners and losers from WWE Fastlane last night.

