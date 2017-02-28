– Frankie Kazarian’s band Vex Temper has released a new single on iTunes. You can check out the track here, which is titled “MPH.” A full album is coming soon.

– Hacksaw Jim Duggan and Lanny Poffo spoke with The Bob Show and discussed classic Boston moments, including working with Andre The Giant and Hacksaw’s brawl with Harley Race on WWE television. You can watch it below: