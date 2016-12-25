wrestling / News

Various News: Kenny Omega’s Happy Holidays, Joey Ryan’s First Christmas Show, Wrestle Kingdom 11 Promo

December 25, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
kenny omega

– Kenny Omega delivered an all-encompassing Happy Holidays message on Twitter:

– NJPW posted the following promo video for Kazuchika Okada vs. Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 11, which takes place on January 4th:

– Joey Ryan noted on Instagram that he’s doing a Christmas show for the first time in his career, posting:

