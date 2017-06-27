– As WZ points out, this week marked a new first for the WWE Women’s division. This week was the first in which a women’s match is main eventing all three of WWE’s main shows. Sasha Banks won the gauntlet match to main event Raw, followed by the Women’s Money in the Bank rematch on Smackdown and tomorrow’s Nikki Cross vs. Asuka match on NXT.

– Here are a couple of new videos from Impact Wrestling hyping King Mo’s appearance in Lashley’s corner at Slammiversary: