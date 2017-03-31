– WWE has posted a new video in which Kurt Angle reunites with Edge and Christian to film a segment for their WWE Network show. Check out the clip below.

– Lilian Garcia appeared on today’s episode of The Price is Right, where she won a $10,000 trip to London. Her time in WWE was not mentioned.

– Goldust revealed on Twitter that he will debut a new paint scheme when he appears in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania.