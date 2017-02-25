wrestling / News
Various News: Kurt Angle Set for Signing at World League Wrestling Event, Alberto El Patron vs. Penta El Zero Miedo Signed for SWF Event, and Dan Masters Leaving Championship Wrestling
– WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 inductee Kurt Angle will be appearing for an autograph signing at Harley Race’s World League Wrestling event on March 11 in Troy, Missouri at the Race Wrestling Arena. More details are available at www.HarleyRace.com.
– Alberto El Patron vs. Penta El Zero Miedo has been announced for the promotion’s upcoming event in June.
– Ring announcer and host Dan Masters has reportedly left Championship Wrestling from Hollywood after a four-year sting with the promotion. Masters stated during his anniversary with the program: “I’ve enjoyed my time, and so thankful to the fans in attendance live, and those who’ve come up to me over the years and said they’ve enjoyed watching on TV. Without question, the talents that have passed through those doors, and currently involved are learning how to be TV ready. It’s only a matter of time until they’re seen on a major stage.”
Masters is set to be in Orlando, Florida during WrestleMania week. He’s accepting bookings at [email protected]