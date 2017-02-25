– Northeast Wrestling will hold their Wrestlefest event on March 3 in Waterbury, CT. It will feature the third and final match between Kurt Angle and Cody Rhodes inside of a steel cage. This is also Angle’s last independent appearance before going into the WWE Hall of Fame on March 30. The first match between the two was held in August 2016 for Northeast Wrestling. They had a rematch for WCPW in the UK.

– WWE will return to Des Moines, Iowa at the Wells Fargo Center on April 25 for Smackdown Live. You can find tickets here.

– As we reported earlier today, WWE signed weightlifter Isabel Lahela to a contract. If you’re curious what she looks like, check out the photos from her Instagram below:

